Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday Morning will shut down six stores in South Carolina, including two in the Charleston area.

The retailer’s website lists more than 250 locations set for closure, but the site does not list a specific closing date.

Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall Shopping Center location, located at 680 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant; and the West Ashley location, located in the St. Andrews Shopping Center.

The other South Carolina locations that will close are in Columbia, Aiken, Florence and Easley.

The Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week for the second time in three years.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago.

