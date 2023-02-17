SC Lottery
Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.

By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

