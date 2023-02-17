SC Lottery
Teen killed in Colleton Co. shooting

Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday night.

Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.

At the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said they are committed to finding whoever was responsible for the shooting.

The incident prompted Colleton Medical Center to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

