Teen killed in Colleton Co. shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday night.
Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.
At the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said they are committed to finding whoever was responsible for the shooting.
Colleton Teen Killed in Shooting #chsnews pic.twitter.com/72MwfvAtwf— Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) February 17, 2023
The incident prompted Colleton Medical Center to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
