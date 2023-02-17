Teen killed in Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday night.

Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.

At the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said they are committed to finding whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Colleton Teen Killed in Shooting #chsnews pic.twitter.com/72MwfvAtwf — Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) February 17, 2023

The incident prompted Colleton Medical Center to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

