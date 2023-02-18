SC Lottery
1 killed in Waffle House shooting in Walterboro

Crews responded to the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy around 1:40 a.m.
Crews responded to the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy around 1:40 a.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says an early Saturday morning shooting at a chain restaurant in Walterboro left one man dead.

Crews responded to the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m.

Initial reports stated there were two victims; however, arriving officers only found one man who was shot. The fire rescue says the man had multiple wounds and was not breathing.

He was then taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, according to fire officials.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

