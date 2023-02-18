SC Lottery
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say

Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a mall outlet that left one person hurt.

Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

Two groups of men started arguing in the parking lot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. One of the men then took out a gun and shot another man, Jacobs says.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled the scene.

“Investigators are on scene interviewing witnesses and reviewing video of the incident,” Jacobs says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

