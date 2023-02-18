SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society pledges to vaccinate more than 2,000 cats, dogs

The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their...
The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their VAX-A-PALOOZA at the North Charleston Coliseum.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of an animal vaccination event are pledging to set a world record in North Charleston this weekend.

The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their VAX-A-PALOOZA at the North Charleston Coliseum.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before and there is still a way everyone can help us break the world record -- by taking the VAX-A-PALOOZA pledge,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE said in a release.

Organizers say those who are not able to attend the pet vaccination event, can participate in the Guinness World Records attempt for the most pledges received for a pet vaccination campaign in 24 hours. They say children are not allowed to participate in the campaign, and an official from Guinness World Records will also be at the event.

Those who are interested can sign the pledge by clicking here.

