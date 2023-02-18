The Citadel routs Delaware State in season opener, 21-9
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Thomas Rollauer drove in six runs, including a grand slam, to lead The Citadel to a 21-9 victory over Delaware State on opening day inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 21, Delaware State 9
Records: Delaware State (0-1), The Citadel (1-0)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs pushed across two runs in the first inning without a ball leaving the infield. A pair of walks started the inning, and Travis Lott followed with a bunt single. A passed ball allowed one run to score, while the second scored on a double play.
- The Citadel added three more runs in the second inning after a throwing error allowed one run to score, and Thomas Rollauer and Sawyer Reeves each followed with RBI groundouts.
- The Hornets got on the board with a pair of runs in the third, and one more in the fourth.
- The Bulldogs broke the game wide open in the fourth inning as they pushed across 10 runs on seven hits.
- Wells Sykes got the scoring going with a RBI double, and Rollauer followed with a RBI single. Lott Luke Montenery and Dylan Costa would add RBI singles before Rollauer came calling again with a grand slam to left.
- The Bulldogs put together another big inning in the sixth with a six spot. Noah Mitchell and Sykes played a role in the inning with RBI doubles.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel scored 21 runs on just 10 hits. They took advantage of 14 walks and four errors.
- Four different Bulldogs had multi-hit games.
- All nine Bulldogs in the starting lineup reached base, while seven came around to score. Five different players scored at least three times.
- Thomas Rollauer made his Bulldog debut and went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs, four runs scored and a pair of walks.
- Travis Lott added two hits and drove in two runs.
- Dylan Costa went collected two hits and score four times, while Wells Sykes went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
- Sawyer Reeves drew three walks and scored three times, while Noah Mitchell also scored three runs and drove in another.
- Cameron Reeves (1-0) picked up the victory after allowing three hits and striking out nine over 4.0 innings.
- George Derrick Floyd allowed one unearned run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
- CJ Van Slooten made his collegiate debut, striking out three and allowing two hits over 1.2 shutout innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
