SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel routs Delaware State in season opener, 21-9

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Thomas Rollauer drove in six runs, including a grand slam, to lead The Citadel to a 21-9 victory over Delaware State on opening day inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 21, Delaware State 9

Records: Delaware State (0-1), The Citadel (1-0)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs pushed across two runs in the first inning without a ball leaving the infield. A pair of walks started the inning, and Travis Lott followed with a bunt single. A passed ball allowed one run to score, while the second scored on a double play.
  • The Citadel added three more runs in the second inning after a throwing error allowed one run to score, and Thomas Rollauer and Sawyer Reeves each followed with RBI groundouts.
  • The Hornets got on the board with a pair of runs in the third, and one more in the fourth.
  • The Bulldogs broke the game wide open in the fourth inning as they pushed across 10 runs on seven hits.
  • Wells Sykes got the scoring going with a RBI double, and Rollauer followed with a RBI single. Lott Luke Montenery and Dylan Costa would add RBI singles before Rollauer came calling again with a grand slam to left.
  • The Bulldogs put together another big inning in the sixth with a six spot. Noah Mitchell and Sykes played a role in the inning with RBI doubles.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel scored 21 runs on just 10 hits. They took advantage of 14 walks and four errors.
  • Four different Bulldogs had multi-hit games.
  • All nine Bulldogs in the starting lineup reached base, while seven came around to score. Five different players scored at least three times.
  • Thomas Rollauer made his Bulldog debut and went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs, four runs scored and a pair of walks.
  • Travis Lott added two hits and drove in two runs.
  • Dylan Costa went collected two hits and score four times, while Wells Sykes went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
  • Sawyer Reeves drew three walks and scored three times, while Noah Mitchell also scored three runs and drove in another.
  • Cameron Reeves (1-0) picked up the victory after allowing three hits and striking out nine over 4.0 innings.
  • George Derrick Floyd allowed one unearned run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
  • CJ Van Slooten made his collegiate debut, striking out three and allowing two hits over 1.2 shutout innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Miller’s Grand Slam Propels Cougars Over No. 14 Virginia Tech
Clemson baseball
Wright & Ammons Lead Tigers Over Bearcats 11-3 In Opener
Gamecocks Score 20 in Season-Opening Win over UMass Lowell
VIDEO: Philip Simmons girls beat Dreher in 1st round of playoffs
VIDEO: Philip Simmons girls beat Dreher in 1st round of playoffs