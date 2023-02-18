The Citadel routs Delaware State in season opener, 21-9

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Thomas Rollauer drove in six runs, including a grand slam, to lead The Citadel to a 21-9 victory over Delaware State on opening day inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 21, Delaware State 9

Records: Delaware State (0-1), The Citadel (1-0)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs pushed across two runs in the first inning without a ball leaving the infield. A pair of walks started the inning, and Travis Lott followed with a bunt single. A passed ball allowed one run to score, while the second scored on a double play.

The Citadel added three more runs in the second inning after a throwing error allowed one run to score, and Thomas Rollauer and Sawyer Reeves each followed with RBI groundouts.

The Hornets got on the board with a pair of runs in the third, and one more in the fourth.

The Bulldogs broke the game wide open in the fourth inning as they pushed across 10 runs on seven hits.

Wells Sykes got the scoring going with a RBI double, and Rollauer followed with a RBI single. Lott Luke Montenery and Dylan Costa would add RBI singles before Rollauer came calling again with a grand slam to left.