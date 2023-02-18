SC Lottery
Colleton Co. deputies investigating Friday shooting

In a tweet, deputies did not say where this shooting happened but they did say there was...
In a tweet, deputies did not say where this shooting happened but they did say there was property damage.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in a Friday shooting.

In a tweet, deputies did not say where this shooting happened, but they did say there was property damage.

Investigators say they are working to determine if this shooting was related to Thursday night’s shooting that left a teen dead. 

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available,” the sheriff’s office stated in the tweet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-549-2211.

