Cool this weekend, near-record highs next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A cold front has pushed off the coast and high pressure is moving overhead today. It will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday will start out near 40° and climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon as we begin to warm back up. It will come with more clouds at times. Temperatures will return to the 70s Monday and Tuesday of next week with 80s likely Wednesday through Friday. Near-record highs are possible during this timeframe.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 59, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 57.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 78, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 63.

