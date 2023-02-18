SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Colleton Co. shooting

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner’s Office released the name of the 15-year-old boy killed in a Thursday night shooting.

Jabreon Singletary died at the hospital following the shooting, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Colleton County deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.

At the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said they are committed to finding whoever was responsible for the shooting.

The incident prompted Colleton Medical Center to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.

