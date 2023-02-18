Georgetown deputies recover ‘possible human remains’
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a group of hunters may have found human remains.
The possible remains were found in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.