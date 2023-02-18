SC Lottery
Georgetown deputies recover ‘possible human remains’

The possible remains were found in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.
The possible remains were found in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a group of hunters may have found human remains.

The possible remains were found in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

