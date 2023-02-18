SC Lottery
Isle of Palms Polar Plunge for Special Olympics South Carolina

Cold water for a great cause!!
Cold water for a great cause!!(WCSC)
By Jared Hocevar
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Cold water for a great cause, the Isle of Palms Polar Plunge, benefitting Special Olympics South Carolina, is back for 2023!

The event is Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms.

The Polar Plunge is a huge fundraising effort that is critical in aiding athletes. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for the athletes. Additionally, contributions and involvement in this great event help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.

Special Olympics South Carolina welcomes you to take the plunge with them and are excited for the many individuals and schools that will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” this Saturday!

Schedule of Events

10:30 a.m. Registration Begins

11:15 a.m. Costume Contest

11:45 a.m. Awards

12:00 p.m. Plunge!

