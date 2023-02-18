Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/17)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

4-A - 2nd round

Lucy G. Beckham 54, South Florence 53 - The Bengals will travel to Irmo on Monday for round 3

Girls Basketball

5-A - 2nd round

R.B. Stall 69, Dutch Fork 63 - The Warriors will head to Sumter for round 3 on Wednesday

Sumter 52, Cane Bay 38

Stratford 49, River Bluff 15 - The Knights will host Summerville in Round 3 on Wednesday

Summerville 43, Berkeley 30 - The Green Wave will head to Stratford on Wednesday for round 3

2-A - 2nd round

Timberland 52, Barnwell 44 - The Wolves will host Bishop England on Tuesday in Round 3

Bishop England 50, Lee Central 37 - Izzy Woods had 15 to lead the Bishops who will travel to Timberland for round 3 on Tuesday

Andrew Jackson 40, Oceanside Collegiate 38

1-A - 2nd round

Military Magnet Academy 79, Latta 27

Lakeview 80, Cross 32

SCISA Playoffs

Class 3A

Florence Christian 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 40

Pinewood Prep 42, Ben Lippen 39

Class 4A

First Baptist 54, Cardinal Newman 17

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.