Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/17)
BOYS BASKETBALL
4-A - 2nd round
Lucy G. Beckham 54, South Florence 53 - The Bengals will travel to Irmo on Monday for round 3
Girls Basketball
5-A - 2nd round
R.B. Stall 69, Dutch Fork 63 - The Warriors will head to Sumter for round 3 on Wednesday
Sumter 52, Cane Bay 38
Stratford 49, River Bluff 15 - The Knights will host Summerville in Round 3 on Wednesday
Summerville 43, Berkeley 30 - The Green Wave will head to Stratford on Wednesday for round 3
2-A - 2nd round
Timberland 52, Barnwell 44 - The Wolves will host Bishop England on Tuesday in Round 3
Bishop England 50, Lee Central 37 - Izzy Woods had 15 to lead the Bishops who will travel to Timberland for round 3 on Tuesday
Andrew Jackson 40, Oceanside Collegiate 38
1-A - 2nd round
Military Magnet Academy 79, Latta 27
Lakeview 80, Cross 32
SCISA Playoffs
Class 3A
Florence Christian 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 40
Pinewood Prep 42, Ben Lippen 39
Class 4A
First Baptist 54, Cardinal Newman 17
