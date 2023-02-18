SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Miller’s Grand Slam Propels Cougars Over No. 14 Virginia Tech

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Junior outfielder Khyree Miller delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifting College of Charleston (1-0) to a 5-2 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech (0-1) on Opening Night from Patriots Point.

Ty Good shut down the potent Hokie offense over five innings striking out six and allowing just one hit. Andrew Duval got his first collegiate win tossing two innings before William Privette slammed the door shut with four strikeouts over the final two frames.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 5, Virginia Tech 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (1-0), Virginia Tech (0-1)

How It Happened

• Charleston struck first on a JT Marr sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning scoring Tyler Sorrentino.

• Virginia Tech scratched across their lone two runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Carson DeMartini and RBI single by Carson Jones.

• Khyree Miller hit a 463-foot grand slam in the bottom half of the sixth, quickly answering the Hokies.

• Miller’s blast was the difference as Andrew Duval and William Privette slammed kept Virginia Tech off the board from there.

Key Cougars

• Ty Good tossed 5.0 scoreless frames in his season debut fanning six batters and allowing one hit.

• Khyree Miller went 1-4 at the plate with his first knock as a Cougar driving in four.

• Tyler Sorrentino accounted for three of the Charleston’s four hits highlighted by a double in the fifth.

Notes

• Friday’s win made it seven-straight seasons the Cougars have won on Opening Day dating back to the 2017 season. Charleston is now 6-0 in season openers under Chad Holbrook.

• Friday’s win was also the first time the Cougars defeated a ranked team to start the season since 2015 when they beat No. 10 South Carolina in Columbia.

• Khyree Miller’s grand slam made it back-to-back seasons Charleston has hit one against a ranked team - JT Marr had a first-inning slam against No. 2 Texas last season.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for 2p.m. Saturday with Trey Pooser taking the ball for the Cougars and Drue Hackenberg for the Hokies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Diedrich Grant, 26, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of assault and battery third degree,...
Report: Man assaults N. Charleston police officers during arrest
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel routs Delaware State in season opener, 21-9
Clemson baseball
Wright & Ammons Lead Tigers Over Bearcats 11-3 In Opener
Gamecocks Score 20 in Season-Opening Win over UMass Lowell
VIDEO: Philip Simmons girls beat Dreher in 1st round of playoffs
VIDEO: Philip Simmons girls beat Dreher in 1st round of playoffs