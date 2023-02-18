Miller’s Grand Slam Propels Cougars Over No. 14 Virginia Tech

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Junior outfielder Khyree Miller delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifting College of Charleston (1-0) to a 5-2 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech (0-1) on Opening Night from Patriots Point.

Ty Good shut down the potent Hokie offense over five innings striking out six and allowing just one hit. Andrew Duval got his first collegiate win tossing two innings before William Privette slammed the door shut with four strikeouts over the final two frames.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 5, Virginia Tech 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (1-0), Virginia Tech (0-1)

How It Happened

• Charleston struck first on a JT Marr sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning scoring Tyler Sorrentino.

• Virginia Tech scratched across their lone two runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Carson DeMartini and RBI single by Carson Jones.

• Khyree Miller hit a 463-foot grand slam in the bottom half of the sixth, quickly answering the Hokies.

• Miller’s blast was the difference as Andrew Duval and William Privette slammed kept Virginia Tech off the board from there.

Key Cougars

• Ty Good tossed 5.0 scoreless frames in his season debut fanning six batters and allowing one hit.

• Khyree Miller went 1-4 at the plate with his first knock as a Cougar driving in four.

• Tyler Sorrentino accounted for three of the Charleston’s four hits highlighted by a double in the fifth.

Notes

• Friday’s win made it seven-straight seasons the Cougars have won on Opening Day dating back to the 2017 season. Charleston is now 6-0 in season openers under Chad Holbrook.

• Friday’s win was also the first time the Cougars defeated a ranked team to start the season since 2015 when they beat No. 10 South Carolina in Columbia.

• Khyree Miller’s grand slam made it back-to-back seasons Charleston has hit one against a ranked team - JT Marr had a first-inning slam against No. 2 Texas last season.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for 2p.m. Saturday with Trey Pooser taking the ball for the Cougars and Drue Hackenberg for the Hokies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.