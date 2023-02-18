SC Lottery
SEWE holds annual dog water jumping competitions

SEWE hosts one of the nation’s most popular Dock Dogs events, with dogs of all kinds and skill levels competing in water jumping competitions.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston has come alive with all of the adventure that the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition brings to town.

The popular expo is a three-day celebration of wildlife and the outdoors. One of the most anticipated events, the Dock Dogs Competition, was in full swing on Saturday.

DockDogs has been with SEWE for 16 years, and competitors come from around the country to come for the excitement of SEWE. Here is how it works: each dog gets one minute on the dock before jumping off. You can throw a toy in the pool and the dock dogs team measures how far the dog jumps.

“Our entries sold out really quickly,” DockDogs Worldwide Community Developer Timothy Lake said. “Everyone came out in droves wanting to be part of the action. We have seasoned competitors, first timers, and they’re all just excited to get out on the dock and build that bond with their dog.”

You get one more chance to see the DockDogs competitions on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the finals at Brittlebank Park, where they will battle for a medal and a cash prize.

