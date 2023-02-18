SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Distributor PepsiCo is recalling one of its products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled nationwide.

Officials said the recall is due to the drinks possibly continuing glass.

The drinks included in the recall are select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have questions or concerns have been advised to contact consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash
Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

Latest News

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
The remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee...
Georgetown deputies recover human remains
The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their...
Charleston Animal Society pledges to vaccinate more than 2,000 cats, dogs