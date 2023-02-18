Stingrays Fall on Friday in Orlando, 4-2

ORLANDO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays (28-13-4-1) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (24-20-6-1) by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night at the Amway Center.

Orlando jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 6:26 remaining in the opening stanza on Branden Makara’s second marker of the year. Makara shoveled a rebound shot over the glove of Clay Stevenson for the advantage.

Luke Boka doubled the lead for Orlando 9:35 into the second period with his fourth goal of the season. Boka collected a loose rebound and skated to his right, sending a shot past the glove of Stevenson for the 2-0 lead.

Patience paid off for Andrew Cherniwchan as he netted his eighth tally of the year with 3:50 remaining in the middle frame. Cherniwchan won a puck battle along the boards and cut to the front of the net, forcing Garret Sparks to sprawl for a save and flipping a shot into the open net for the 2-1 contest.

Tyler Bird regained the two-goal advantage for the Solar Bears with 56 seconds remaining in the second period. Boka intercepted a pass from Stevenson and fed Bird in front of the net where the forward slid a shot past Stevenson for the 3-1 lead.

The teams traded goals in the third period beginning with Bennett MacArthur’s fifth tuck of the season for the 4-1 advantage. MacArthur set up in front of the net and redirected a shot from Mathieu Foget past Stevenson for the three-goal lead.

Bear Hughes cut the lead back to two goals with his 18th snipe of the season. Hughes picked up a loose puck at the right circle, spun, and fired a shot past the glove of Sparks for the 4-2 deficit to close out the game.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, February 18th for a showdown with the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m. It’s Heart & Health Night with a heart-shaped clip giveaway presented by MUSC Health and Truist. Specialty heart & health-inspired jerseys will be worn by the Stingrays and auctioned off benefitting the American Heart Association: Lowcountry Heart Walk.

