Summerville Police K-9 enters national photo contest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A photogenic K-9 for the Summerville Police Department is in a national K9 photo contest.

The dog, named Kota, is currently in second place, a few thousand votes from first, according to police.

The contest is run through a non-profit called Blue Line Unlimited.

“I had just taken a good photo with my new camera, so I figured, why not?” Patrolman First Class Matt Cowdrey said. “We aren’t extremely far behind but definitely need the help to lock in first place again.”

The winning of the contest gets a $500 donation to their K9 unit.

“We have several K9 training equipment items we could definitely use, and this will help us obtain those for all seven of our dogs and handlers,” Cowdrey said.

Voting ends Feb. 28. You can vote once every 24 hours up until the end of the contest.

Visit Blue Line Unlimited’s website to vote.

