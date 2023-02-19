1 killed, 1 hurt in Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that left one person dead and another hurt.

It happened on SC 165 near the border of Ravenel and Ridgeville around 5:30 p.m.

A 2010 Ford van was traveling north on the highway, and a 2016 Ford Fiesta was driving south.

The Fiesta crossed the center line and hit the van head-on, according to Cpl. David Jones.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries;” the driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.