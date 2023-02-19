SC Lottery
1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC 45.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday morning crash near the St. Stephen area.

A 1998 Dodge Durango was traveling south on the highway. The Durango then drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the vehicle died, Bolt said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

