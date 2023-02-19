SC Lottery
15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a gun range on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Range Road when the teen accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officials say fire discharged while he was reholstering.

According to deputies, there is no sign of foul play and the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the 15-year-old is a competitive shooter who was training at the time of the incident.

Deputies say no one was charged and the incident was ruled accidental.

