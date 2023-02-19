15-year-old accidentally shoots himself at gun range, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a gun range on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Range Road when the teen accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officials say fire discharged while he was reholstering.

According to deputies, there is no sign of foul play and the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the 15-year-old is a competitive shooter who was training at the time of the incident.

Deputies say no one was charged and the incident was ruled accidental.

