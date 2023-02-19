SC Lottery
2 displaced after fire in Huger

The East Berkeley Fire District responded to the 2200 block of Cainhoy Rd. at 2:45 p.m.
The East Berkeley Fire District responded to the 2200 block of Cainhoy Rd. at 2:45 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County family is without their home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Huger area.

The East Berkeley Fire District responded to the 2200th block of Cainhoy Rd. at 2:45 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters reported seeing fire from the back side of the house. Because of damage to the roof, crews left the house and began fighting the fire from outside.

Eventually, they got the fire under control, but not before the roof collapsed.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

“We are providing financial assistance to help meet the family’s immediate needs as well as mental and spiritual care,” Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon said.

