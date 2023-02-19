SC Lottery
Braves’ Harris II says Rookie of Year season was ‘decent’

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a running catch on a fly ball from...
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes a running catch on a fly ball from New York Mets Jon Berti in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Bad news for the rest of the National League: The reigning Rookie of the Year doesn’t sound all that satisfied with his debut season.

Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, whose callup last year propelled the Braves to 101 wins and a division title, said Saturday he “had an all right season, I guess,” and then responded with more modesty when asked if that’s really how he feels about 2022.

“Some things I had to work on, but it was decent. I’ll try to do better,” Harris said. “Kind of like to hold myself to a higher standard.”

There’s no telling how good the 21-year-old center fielder can become. Harris hit .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs and 20 stolen bases after jumping from Double-A to the majors. Atlanta was below .500 when Harris made his debut May 28. Shortly thereafter, the Braves went on a 14-game winning streak.

Harris and Atlanta teammate Spencer Strider finished 1-2 in the Rookie of the Year vote.

“It means a lot. I know you can only win it once,” Harris said. “I guess that made it mean so much more.”

Harris starts a $72 million, eight-year deal in 2023 that could be worth $102 million over 10 seasons. He’s from DeKalb, Georgia, and the contract means he could be playing in Atlanta for a while.

“Me being a fan of the Braves growing up, and being able to put on that jersey and play in Atlanta for a team I grew up rooting for, I guess it just gave me that extra push,” Harris said. “Having my family and friends here to support me too, that also helped.”

