Ceaser’s layup lifts Texas State past Coastal Carolina 78-75

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Nighael Ceaser gave Texas State the lead with his layup with 20 seconds left and Mason Harrell added two last-second free throws to preserve a 78-75 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Harrell finished with 22 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Bobcats (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt Conference). Ceaser scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Tyler Morgan recorded 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Antonio Daye Jr. led the Chanticleers (11-17, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Josh Uduje added 17 points for Coastal Carolina. Linton Brown also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Texas State hosts South Alabama and Coastal Carolina visits Georgia Southern.

