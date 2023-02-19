SC Lottery
The Citadel gets walk-off win over Delaware State

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Luke Montenery delivered a two-run walk-off single to cap a five-run ninth inning in the Bulldogs 5-4 victory over Delaware State Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 5, Delaware State 4

Records: Delaware State (0-2), The Citadel (2-0)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

  • The Hornets struck first in the fourth inning on a Krew Bouldin infield single with two outs.
  • DSU added to the lead in the fifth inning on a RBI double from Alec Rodriguez and run-scoring single from Chris Amparo.
  • The Hornets extended the lead to four in the sixth inning as Bouldin drew a leadoff walk and came round to score on a groundout off the bat of Rodriguez.
  • Things did not look good for the Bulldogs after they put the first two runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but failed to score.
  • Things turned around in the ninth inning as Dylan Costa started the inning with a double and scored on Crosby Jones’ two-run homer to right field.
  • Thomas Rollauer followed with a base hit before Sawyer Reeves legged out an infield single. Travis Lott drove in one run with a double just over the outstretched arm of the right fielder, scoring Rollauer.
  • With two outs, Luke Montenery delivered a two-run single to left center to complete the five-run comeback.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 for the second-straight season.
  • The five-run ninth inning marked the third time this season the Bulldogs have scored at least five runs in an inning.
  • The walk-off single was the first in the career for Luke Montenery.
  • Montenery finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
  • Travis Lott reached safely in all five plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.
  • Thomas Rollauer and Dylan Costa each collected two hits.
  • Conner Cummiskey (1-0) got the win in relief after allowing just two hits and striking out four over 3.1 innings.
  • Ben Hutchins got the start and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
  • Will Holmes allowed one run and struck out one in his one inning of work.
  • C.J. Loper (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 1.0 innings of work.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

