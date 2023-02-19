The Citadel gets walk-off win over Delaware State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Luke Montenery delivered a two-run walk-off single to cap a five-run ninth inning in the Bulldogs 5-4 victory over Delaware State Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 5, Delaware State 4

Records: Delaware State (0-2), The Citadel (2-0)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Hornets struck first in the fourth inning on a Krew Bouldin infield single with two outs.

DSU added to the lead in the fifth inning on a RBI double from Alec Rodriguez and run-scoring single from Chris Amparo.

The Hornets extended the lead to four in the sixth inning as Bouldin drew a leadoff walk and came round to score on a groundout off the bat of Rodriguez.

Things did not look good for the Bulldogs after they put the first two runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but failed to score.

Things turned around in the ninth inning as Dylan Costa started the inning with a double and scored on Crosby Jones’ two-run homer to right field.

Thomas Rollauer followed with a base hit before Sawyer Reeves legged out an infield single. Travis Lott drove in one run with a double just over the outstretched arm of the right fielder, scoring Rollauer.