Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

The Walterboro Police Department has identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 20-year-old killed in a Saturday morning shooting at a chain restaurant.

Lamontre Green died at a nearby hospital after the shooting at a Waffle House in Walterboro, according to Coroner Richard Harvey.

Authorities responded to the restaurant at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton...
The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton Fire-Rescue said. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Initial reports stated there were two victims; however, arriving officers only found one man inside the restaurant who had been shot. The fire-rescue says the man had multiple wounds and was not breathing.

He was then taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, according to fire officials.

Walterboro Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on where Glover might be, call 843-549-2211.

