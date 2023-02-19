Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 20-year-old killed in a Saturday morning shooting at a chain restaurant.

Lamontre Green died at a nearby hospital after the shooting at a Waffle House in Walterboro, according to Coroner Richard Harvey.

Authorities responded to the restaurant at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House at 1646 Bells Hwy. around 1:40 a.m., Colleton Fire-Rescue said. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Initial reports stated there were two victims; however, arriving officers only found one man inside the restaurant who had been shot. The fire-rescue says the man had multiple wounds and was not breathing.

He was then taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, according to fire officials.

Walterboro Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on where Glover might be, call 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.