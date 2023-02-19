Event recognizes aviation heritage during Black History Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-day Black History Month aviation heritage celebration, “Accelerating the Legacy,” wrapped up Saturday after hundreds of people celebrated the contributions and achievements of Black aviators in the Air Force.

Hosted at Joint Base Charleston, the event from Feb. 16-18 included more than 200 local elementary, middle and high school students to learn about aviation and STEM programs.

On Saturday, Legacy Aviation hosted local minority and underrepresented students on the flightline to educate and encourage them to achieve success as aerospace and STEM professionals while emphasizing military career opportunities.

Legacy Aviation President Kenneth Thomas explains the organization was founded on the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, who were a group of young men who enlisted during World War II, despite it being a time when many Americans thought black men were not ready.

“I think the significance of it is one was an African American that overcame a lot of things that not many people have to, but it’s bigger than just black history; it’s American history,” Thomas says.

Children and members of the Air Force were invited to meet an original Tuskegee Airmen, James H. Harvey III, who is now 99 years-old and won the Air Force’s first “Top Gun” competition in 1949. He shared advice to aspiring pilots on how to achieve their hopes and dreams.

“I try to tell them, you have to have a backup plan. Get your education, strive to be your best and if you do that, everything will fall into place,” Harvey says.

“Accelerating the Legacy” started in 2021 reaching about 90 people but this year included over 600 people to participate including featured aircraft flown from 20 wings around the Air Force.

One member of the Air Force, who organized the event, Capt. Nic Young, says the three goals are honoring the past, developing the present and promoting the future.

“It is honestly an indescribable feeling; to say words like it was amazing or phenomenal, it’s more of a lifelong impact that hits you right in the heart, because it’s things that we did not get on the receiving end,” Young says. “We would never been exposed to something like this as a child.”

Stressing the importance of STEM especially in regard to aerospace, Civil Air Patrol Lt. Timothy Elson, adds that STEM is a foundation for life.

“Aerospace education is core to the Civil Air Patrol, but there’s also an inspirational part there as if the plane seemed like they played with magic; it’s more about defining what’s possible,” Elson says.

