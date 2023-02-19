Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
All six people onboard were attending a wedding party at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters rescued six people who were trapped inside a stuck elevator at a wedding party early Sunday morning, officials said.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened inside a building on West Trade Street sometime around 1:30 a.m. A WBTV crew saw first responders entering the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Firefighters rigged what appeared to be a pully system to lift the elevator to the next floor where the passengers were able to exit.
Officials said the passengers were trapped between the first and second floors.
After they were rescued, nobody onboard the elevator need medical attention.
The fire department wished the newly-married couple “a long and happy life” after saving their wedding guests.
