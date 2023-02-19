GRAPHIC: Pet adoption centers offering rewards in animal abuse case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry animal adoption centers are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of two people who were allegedly captured on a Ring doorbell camera abusing a cat.

The Pet Helpers Adoption Center and the LowCountry Animal Rescue are both offering $1000 for the two people responsible for the act.

The Ring doorbell video, which has been circulating on Facebook, shows two people walking up to a front porch in the Plantation Ridge Community, according to a news release from the Pet Helpers Adoption Center.

The video shows one of them picking up a cat and slamming it into the concrete ground; afterward, they both fall to the ground, appearing as though they are laughing.

“It sickens us to hear of cases of animal cruelty such as this,” Pet Helpers Adoption Center Executive Director Melissa Susko said. “Our hope is that this cat can be found and provided with what will be much-needed veterinary care and services and that the individuals who committed these acts of animal cruelty will be prosecuted for the abusive acts against this innocent feline. If you have any information relating to this crime, please contact the police department directly, as Pet Helpers is working with local law enforcement.”

Police are currently searching for the two people involved, according to the news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

