SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb

In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters...
In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters respond to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Silver Springs, Md.(Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — One person died and one is in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C., the Washington Post and other local media reported.

The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents, the Post reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the fire was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a 15-story building, and estimated the damage at $2 million.

Vic Washington, who lives on the third floor, told the Post that he heard two explosions around 6 a.m.

“It definitely startled me,” he said. “The alarms were going off. It was very traumatic.”

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Godstein added that officials are aware of reports of loud booms and that they believe they could be related to aerosol cans that were in the apartment. He said the fire was contained to an apartment on the seventh floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings
It happened on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road at 3:05 p.m.
Coroner: 7-year-old dies in Berkeley Co. crash
Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Woman wanted in connection to fatal Waffle House shooting in Walterboro

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Temple University police officer fatally shot during chase
The Charleston Animal Society is vaccinating more than 2,000 cats and dogs at their...
Charleston Animal Society pledges to vaccinate more than 2,000 cats, dogs
Hundreds of children learn about the importance behind aerospace and STEM programs at Joint...
Event recognizes aviation heritage during Black History Month