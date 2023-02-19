Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/18)
Boys Basketball
5-A - 2nd round
Summerville 83, Wando 61 - The Green Wave will host Goose Creek in Round 3 on Wednesday
Conway 41, Ashley Ridge 26
Goose Creek 36, Sumter 28 - The Gators will travel to Summerville on Wednesday for Round 3
2-A - 2nd round
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, Central 28 - The Landsharks will host Mullins on Wednesday for Round 3
Woodland 82, Marion 70 - The Wolverines will travel to Andrew Jackson for Round 3 on Wednesday
1-A - 2nd Round
Baptist Hill 62, Hannah-Pamplico 47 - The Bobcats will travel to Estill on Tuesday for Round 3
Burke 61, Lake View 40 - The Bulldogs will travel to Scott’s Branch for Round 3 on Tuesday
SCISA 4-A - 1st Round
Pinewood Prep 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23
SCISA 2-A - 1st Round
Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 47
Holy Trinity Classical Christian 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 30
Girls Basketball
4-A - 2nd Round
James Island 69, Wilson 54 - The Trojans will head to Westwood on Tuesday for Round 3
3-A - 2nd Round
Crestwood 54, Philip Simmons 48
