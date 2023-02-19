Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Basketball

5-A - 2nd round

Summerville 83, Wando 61 - The Green Wave will host Goose Creek in Round 3 on Wednesday

Conway 41, Ashley Ridge 26

Goose Creek 36, Sumter 28 - The Gators will travel to Summerville on Wednesday for Round 3

2-A - 2nd round

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, Central 28 - The Landsharks will host Mullins on Wednesday for Round 3

Woodland 82, Marion 70 - The Wolverines will travel to Andrew Jackson for Round 3 on Wednesday

1-A - 2nd Round

Baptist Hill 62, Hannah-Pamplico 47 - The Bobcats will travel to Estill on Tuesday for Round 3

Burke 61, Lake View 40 - The Bulldogs will travel to Scott’s Branch for Round 3 on Tuesday

SCISA 4-A - 1st Round

Pinewood Prep 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23

SCISA 2-A - 1st Round

Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 47

Holy Trinity Classical Christian 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 30

Girls Basketball

4-A - 2nd Round

James Island 69, Wilson 54 - The Trojans will head to Westwood on Tuesday for Round 3

3-A - 2nd Round

Crestwood 54, Philip Simmons 48

