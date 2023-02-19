SC Lottery
Mack’s 16 help Wofford take down Citadel 72-68

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 16 points in Wofford’s 72-68 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Mack added six rebounds for the Terriers (15-14, 7-9 Southern Conference). Jackson Paveletzke scored 14 points and added seven assists. Kyler Filewich recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Austin Ash led the Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. The Citadel also got 12 points and three blocks from Stephen Clark. Elijah Morgan also had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Wofford took the lead for good with 2:01 remaining in the second half on a layup from Mack to make it 63-61.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Wofford visits VMI while Citadel travels to play East Tennessee State.

