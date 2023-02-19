SC Lottery
Pollard leads Maryland-Eastern Shore over SC State 78-62

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 21 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore to a 78-62 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Pollard also had seven assists for the Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent finished with 13 points and three steals. Chace Davis scored 12.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-21, 2-8) with 18 points and three steals. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central and South Carolina State travels to play Delaware State.

