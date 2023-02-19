SC Lottery
Power Play Goal Helps Icemen Beats Stingrays in the Third Period

The Stingrays suffer a 3-2 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (28-14-4-1) dropped a Saturday night matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum to the Jacksonville Icemen (32-15-2-0) by a final score of 3-2.

Jacksonville gained the first lead of the night on Craig Martin’s 11th goal of the season. Martin crashed the net and flicked a quick shot past the blocker of Tyler Wall for the 1-0 lead with 2:50 remaining in the second period.

Martin doubled the lead on his second goal of the contest 1:41 later with a snapshot off a faceoff win from Brenden Harris. Martin lined up on the inside of the left circle and flung a shot over the shoulder of Wall for the 2-0 advantage to close out the middle stanza.

Lawton Courtnall cut the lead back to one goal as he buried a shot from the right circle that beat the blocker of Parker Gahagen. Courtnall’s second marker of the year cut the deficit in half only 1:20 into the final period of regulation.

The Stingrays tied the game on a wrist shot from Benton Maass with nine minutes remaining in the third period. Five seconds after the expiration of a power play, Maass sent a shot through traffic that beat Gahagen’s glove for the 2-2 game.

The Icemen regained their one-goal advantage on a power play goal from Harris with 4:41 remaining in regulation on his 14th tuck of the year. Harris received a pass behind the Stingrays’ defense and snuck a shot inside the left post for the game-winning goal.

The Stingrays close out a four-game week tomorrow, February 19th against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m. from the North Charleston Coliseum. It’s the Stingrays’ second Pucks & Paws game of the season, presented by Washes & Wags, where fans can bring their furry friends to the rink for a dog-friendly hockey game.

