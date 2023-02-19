SC Lottery
Record warmth possible later this week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will start out near 40° and climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon as we begin to warm back up. It will come with more clouds at times due to a coastal trough. Temperatures return to the 70s Monday and Tuesday of next week with 80s likely Wednesday through Friday. Near-record highs are possible during this timeframe. A cold front could approach our area next weekend. Little, if any rain is in the forecast through the end of the week with high pressure in control.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 59.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 80, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 64. Record High: 82 in 2018

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85, Low 65. Record High: 86 in 2022

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 60. Record High: 84 in 2022

