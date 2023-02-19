SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer’s cousin, wrote “Rest in peace Richard.”

For more than two decades and across 10 series — even including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played the wise-cracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of “Homicide” and last played him in 2016 on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on “The Howard Stern Show,” executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian in to read for the part.

“I would never be a detective. But if I were, that’s how I’d be,” Belzer once said. “They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it’s been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really.”

From that unlikely beginning, Belzer’s Munch would become one of television’s longest-running characters and a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than two decades. In 2008, Belzer published the novel “I Am Not a Cop!” with Michael Ian Black. He also helped write several books on conspiracy theories, about things like President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

“He made me laugh a billion times,” his longtime friend and fellow stand-up Richard Lewis said on Twitter.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Belzer was drawn to comedy, he said, during an abusive childhood in which his mother would beat him and his older brother, Len. “My kitchen was the toughest room I ever worked,” Belzer told People magazine in 1993.

After being expelled from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts, Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. At Catch a Rising Star, Belzer became a regular. He made his big-screen debut in Ken Shapiro’s 1974 film “The Groove Tube,” a TV satire co-starring Chevy Chase, a film that grew out of the comedy group Channel One that Belzer was a part of.

Before “Saturday Night Live” changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for the newly launched “SNL.” While many cast members quickly became famous, Belzer’s roles were mostly smaller cameos. He later said SNL creator Lorne Michaels reneged on a promise to work him into the show.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
Two of the South Carolina stores set to close are in the Tri-County area: The Belle Hall...
Retailer Tuesday Morning announces closures, including 2 Lowcountry stores
The remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee...
Georgetown deputies recover human remains
Deputies responded to SteepleChase Drive around 7 p.m.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Colleton Co. shooting

Latest News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday.
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice