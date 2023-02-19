SC Lottery
Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley Co. crash

It happened around 7 p.m. on Betaw Road near SC 45.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Feb. 19, 2023
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a Saturday crash in the St. Stephen area.

A 2006 Ford Explorer was traveling east on the road. The car then hit a pedestrian, according to Cpl. David Jones.

The pedestrian died, and the driver of the Explorer was not hurt, Jones says.

The Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

