Virginia Tech evens series with win over College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball fell 12-3 to No. 14 Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon evening the series and setting up a rubber match Sunday.
Leading Off
Final Score: VT 12, CofC 3
Location: Patriots Point
Records: Charleston 1-1, Virginia Tech 1-1
How It Happened
• Virginia Tech struck first on an unearned run in the second inning.
• Charleston pushed across three in the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Joseph Mershon, and RBI groundout from Trotter Harlan and wild pitch.
• The Hokies would answer right back with two of their own to tie the score on an RBI triple.
• Virginia Tech took the lead in the seventh with five runs and added four-more in the eighth
Key Cougars
• Trey Pooser kept the Hokie offense quiet tossing 5.2 innings and allowing just one earned run and striking out three.
• Joseph Mershon collected two hits including his RBI double that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth.
Up Next
Charleston and the No. 14 Hokies wrap their series Sunday afternoon from Patriots Point. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
