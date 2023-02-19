Virginia Tech evens series with win over College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball fell 12-3 to No. 14 Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon evening the series and setting up a rubber match Sunday.

Leading Off

Final Score: VT 12, CofC 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston 1-1, Virginia Tech 1-1

How It Happened

• Virginia Tech struck first on an unearned run in the second inning.

• Charleston pushed across three in the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Joseph Mershon, and RBI groundout from Trotter Harlan and wild pitch.

• The Hokies would answer right back with two of their own to tie the score on an RBI triple.

• Virginia Tech took the lead in the seventh with five runs and added four-more in the eighth

Key Cougars

• Trey Pooser kept the Hokie offense quiet tossing 5.2 innings and allowing just one earned run and striking out three.

• Joseph Mershon collected two hits including his RBI double that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth.

Up Next

Charleston and the No. 14 Hokies wrap their series Sunday afternoon from Patriots Point. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

