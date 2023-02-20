1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in early-morning Berkeley County hit-and-run crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of an early-morning hit-and-run crash that killed a Moncks Corner man.

Oneal Parker, 29, died at the scene of the crash in the 3600 block of North Highway 52 in St. Stephen, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

A 24-year-old man was also hurt in the crash, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Highway 52 near Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers. Highway 52 was blocked for several hours because of the crash. The highway reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has not yet released information about the vehicle believed to be involved.

The coroner’s office and state troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.