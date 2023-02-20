Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 2 on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say they arrested two men on a combined total of more than a dozen drug charges last week.

James Gillentine is charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance within the proximity of a school. His arrest came after a month-long investigation into the illegal sale of methamphetamine from a Milledge Village home in Burton, deputies said.

Tywonne Smalls was arrested on Friday on outstanding warrants for the illegal sale and distribution of heroin and cocaine as well as the distribution of a controlled substance within the proximity of a school, deputies said. After his arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at his Familial Lane home on Lady’s Island and seized seeral illegal substances, resulting in new charges that include trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said.

Gillentine was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, but Smalls has been released on bond.

