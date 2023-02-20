SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. sees increase in fatal car crashes this year

Berkeley Co. says they see the majority of accidents in the northern part of the county.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Last weekend alone, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office investigated three fatal traffic accidents and one vehicle vs pedestrian fatal incident.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s office says they are stretched thin in responding to the accidents and are concerned about the increase in fatalities.

So far in 2023, the office has investigated 11 fatal traffic accidents and four fatal auto-pedestrian incidents.

The county’s coroner Darnell Hartwell says they are working with local police departments and highway patrol to increase patrols and traffic stops.

“We have a great partnership with all of our law enforcement agencies in the area and sharing that information,” Hartwell says. “By us partnering with law enforcement to just make sure that they are aware of the fatalities, maybe there’s certain areas that we are seeing it in, so they can go ahead and try to control those areas a little bit more.”

Reasons behind the accidents vary but include driving under the influence, distracted driving and road rage. Hartwell adds for drivers to obey traffic laws and don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or prescription medications.

“With all the resources that we have now with Uber and those things, if you’re drinking, call somebody to come and get you,” he says.  “There’s no reason why you should have to be on the roadway under the influence of anything in this day and time with the resources that are available.”

The coroner’s office also notes that many of these accidents happen at night or during the weekend.

