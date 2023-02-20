SC Lottery
Berkeley County coroner IDs victims in 4 separate fatalities

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating a total of four accidents that ended in fatalities since the weekend.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the most recent death, the one involving a pedestrian, happened early Monday morning on Highway 52.

Oneal Parker, 29, from Moncks Corner, died when he was struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Highway 52 in St. Stephen. East Berkeley Fire and Rescue, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Berkeley County EMS responded.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Frank Rodney Griffith, 85, from St. Stephen died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Betaw Road, Hartwell said. Griffith died at the scene of that crash.

Justice Brown, 29, of Alvin, died early Sunday morning in a traffic accident on Santee River Road in St. Stephen, Hartwell said.

James Thompson, 75, from Summerville, died Saturday night at an area hospital Saturday from injuries he suffered in a crash on Feb. 11 on College Park Road in Summerville.

Hartwell said his office is working with law enforcement in the county to help prevent what he calls “tragic and preventable deaths.” He urged drivers to obey all traffic laws, to not operate any vehicles or machinery while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication and to not drive while distracted by text messages or phone calls.

His office has investigated 11 fatal traffic accidents and four auto-pedestrian deaths this year, he said

