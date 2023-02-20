SC Lottery
CofC drops series finale to Virginia Tech

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Virginia Tech took advantage of six Charleston errors Sunday for a 15-2 win, taking the rubber match and series. Charleston had 10 hits on the afternoon but the No. 14 Hokies used five unearned runs in the fourth to swing the game in their favor and break it open.

Leading Off

Final Score: Virginia Tech 15, Charleston 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (1-2), Virginia Tech (2-1)

How It Happened

• Luke Wood ripped a first-inning single back up the middle to score Tyler Sorrentino, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

• Virginia Tech answered with two runs in the third inning on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Carson DeMartini and Jack Hurley.

• The Hokies took advantage of four miscues from Charleston in the fourth to extend their lead to 9-1 at the time, before tacking on six more over the final five innings.

• Khyree Miller drove in the second Cougar run giving the junior outfielder a 5-RBI weekend against a top-15 opponent.

Notes

• Ten different Cougars had a hit Sunday with Wood and Miller driving in a run each.

• Sullivan Brackin collected a pinch-hit single in his collegiate debut after Will Baumhofer led off the ninth with a rocket back up the middle for a pinch-hit knock.

Up Next

Charleston returns to action Friday at 4 p.m. for the first of a three-game series with UMBC from Patriots Point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

