Colleton Co. School Board to discuss superintendent’s termination

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board will discuss and possibly vote on terminating the contract of superintendent Vallerie Cave.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The discussion is listed on the board’s meeting agenda.

Members will discuss the superintendent privately in executive session and receive legal advice before possibly voting on the termination.

Dr. Cave has been the superintendent since she was unanimously approved by the board in May of 2021.

