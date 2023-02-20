Crash closes part of Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash has closed part of Savannah Highway Sunday night.

The crash happened between Magnolia and Radio Roads around 9:45 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Dispatch lists the crash as a rollover with entrapment.

The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway will be closed as the investigation team works the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

