Crash closes part of Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash has closed part of Savannah Highway Sunday night.
The crash happened between Magnolia and Radio Roads around 9:45 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Dispatch lists the crash as a rollover with entrapment.
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway will be closed as the investigation team works the scene.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
