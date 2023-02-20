CSU falls at Florida, 8-0 on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sophomore Evan Truitt had a strong start to his campaign Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to keep No. 7 Florida quiet as the Gators used an 8-0 result to finish the sweep. Charleston Southern (0-3) scratched across two hits in the contest, but the Gators were able to keep CSU out of the run column for the first time in the series. Florida (3-0) scored first for the first time in the three-game set, finding two runs in the first and one in the second. Those three runs were the only thing Truitt would give up in his six innings of work. The Gators found the two first-frame runs with two outs, as a Ty Evans double down the line was enough to bring Josh Rivera and BT Riopelle around to score. Heyman then answered the call in the second with a triple off the fence in left center to score Kurland.

Each of the two Charleston Southern hits came in the third inning as Ashton Wilson roped a single to left and Bryce Brock came in to pinch hit and found a single himself to push Wilson to third. Brock would then steal second and the tying run was at the plate, but the Gator did enough to escape the frame unscathed. Truitt kept Florida quiet for the final four stanzas of his outing, as the Gators would only find runs in the home-half of the seventh. The five-run seventh was where the rest of the damage came from, highlighted by doubles from Robertson and Evans.

Neither team would find much success the rest of the way, as the final two frames were played clean including a 1-2-3 inning from reliever Daniel Padysak. Florida starter Jac Caglianone (W, 1-0) gets the win after going 6.2 innings, surrendering just the two hits in the third and striking out nine. Blake Purnell and Brandon Neely each saw the mound as well for the Gators, collectively getting the final seven outs,

Truitt (L, 0-1) takes the loss for Charleston Southern, but looked good in his first start since his breakout freshman campaign. His final line read six complete with three runs, one earned, to go along with five punchies and three walks. Dylan Matsuoka and Ryan Daugherty combined for five runs in relief, while Padysak had the clean 1-2-3 eighth including a strikeout.

