Deputies: 1 dead in Beaufort Co. crash involving motorcycle

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Beaufort County Sunday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Beaufort County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on SC 170 approximately 3.7 miles north of Bluffton, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Deputies say a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on SC 170 when it collided with a 2020 Ford SUV that was heading north at an intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash, according to Bolt. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The Beaufort County Coroner has not identified the victim of the crash.

