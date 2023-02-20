SC Lottery
Documents: 3 DD2 employees claim over $100K for workplace injuries

The three employees have claimed over $100,000 in total after they got hurt breaking up a...
The three employees have claimed over $100,000 in total after they got hurt breaking up a fight, chasing after a student and hurting their knee on a bus.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Public documents show employees with Dorchester School District Two have each claimed tens of thousands of dollars in workers compensation after they were hurt on the job.

The three employees have claimed over $100,000 in total after they got hurt breaking up a fight, chasing after a student and hurting their knee on a bus.

These documents were provided through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The first document shows a teacher claimed $37,000 after they had to break up a fight in March of last year.

The teacher said in the report they were “knocked down to the floor and was caught in between and knocked around.” The teacher reported pain in the shoulder and neck areas, and it started hurting after the fight.

Another report states a bus driver claimed $43,000 after hurting their left knee while stepping off the bus and hitting the handrail.

Lastly, an employee claimed $52,000 after they were hurt after trying to catch a student who ran out of the classroom.

The employee said while reaching for the student, they twisted their right wrist, resulting in a sprain and some bruising. They said they would keep working for several days after the incident before missing their first day of work.

The bus driver’s case has been closed, but the cases of the teacher and the employee are still open as of last month.

