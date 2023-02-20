SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Deputies investigate hit-and-run crash in Berkeley County

The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road,...
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 52 and Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are responding to an early-morning hit-and-run crash in the St. Stephen area.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Highway 52 near Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers. Highway 52 was blocked for several hours because of the crash. The highway reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

The report stated the crash involved injuries, but deputies have not released details about the extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jordin Glover, 19, is wanted on a charge of murder after a shooting at the Waffle...
Coroner IDs victim of Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC 45.
1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
It happened on SC 165 near the border of Ravenel and Ridgeville around 5:30 p.m.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Dorchester Co. crash

Latest News

The East Berkeley Fire District responded to the 2200 block of Cainhoy Rd. at 2:45 p.m.
2 displaced after fire in Huger
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: House fire displaces family in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian dies in Sunday night West Ashley crash