FIRST ALERT: Deputies investigate hit-and-run crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are responding to an early-morning hit-and-run crash in the St. Stephen area.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Highway 52 near Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers. Highway 52 was blocked for several hours because of the crash. The highway reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

The report stated the crash involved injuries, but deputies have not released details about the extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

