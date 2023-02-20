FIRST ALERT: Deputies investigate hit-and-run crash in Berkeley County
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are responding to an early-morning hit-and-run crash in the St. Stephen area.
The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Highway 52 near Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers. Highway 52 was blocked for several hours because of the crash. The highway reopened just before 6:15 a.m.
The report stated the crash involved injuries, but deputies have not released details about the extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
