‘A little complex’: Double homicide investigation faces challenges after 2 bodies found in shallow grave

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation continues after the skeletal remains of two people were discovered over the weekend.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway shared details about the remains, found Saturday, confirming one is a woman and the other is a man.

Currently, the two bodies remain at the Georgetown County Memorial Hospital until they are ready to be transferred to MUSC for further investigation.

Ridgeway said this could be a complex case as the coroner’s office first works on identifying their remains.

“We do have two unidentified individuals in our care,” said Ridgeway.

Investigators discovered the skeletal remains just around the corner from Whitmire Road and the post-foot circle after a local hunter found the remains.

Ridgeway said the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a double homicide.

“Once I was on scene, we discovered that there were in fact two sets of human remains,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway described the grave as shallow, barely reaching 2 ft. deep. He said finding the identities of these two people has been a challenge.

“We don’t have any missing people in our area that would correspond with the timeframe that these people have been dead for so that makes it a little complex,” said Ridgeway.

The autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 20 at MUSC at 11:30 a.m.

