SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘A little complex’: Double homicide investigation faces challenges after 2 bodies found in shallow grave

Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say(WMBF)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation continues after the skeletal remains of two people were discovered over the weekend.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway shared details about the remains, found Saturday, confirming one is a woman and the other is a man.

Currently, the two bodies remain at the Georgetown County Memorial Hospital until they are ready to be transferred to MUSC for further investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say

Ridgeway said this could be a complex case as the coroner’s office first works on identifying their remains.

“We do have two unidentified individuals in our care,” said Ridgeway.

Investigators discovered the skeletal remains just around the corner from Whitmire Road and the post-foot circle after a local hunter found the remains.

Ridgeway said the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a double homicide.

“Once I was on scene, we discovered that there were in fact two sets of human remains,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway described the grave as shallow, barely reaching 2 ft. deep. He said finding the identities of these two people has been a challenge.

“We don’t have any missing people in our area that would correspond with the timeframe that these people have been dead for so that makes it a little complex,” said Ridgeway.

The autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 20 at MUSC at 11:30 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordin Glover, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Saturday morning shooting at a...
Suspect in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting in custody
The crash happened on Savannah Highway near the intersection with Magnolia Road at...
Pedestrian killed in Sunday night West Ashley crash
Police responded to the Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Argument led to Tanger Outlets shooting, police say
The crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC 45.
1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the juvenile who was involved...
Report: Juvenile to be charged in animal abuse incident captured on doorbell video
Charleston Police are investigating a burglary near the College of Charleston campus Monday.
Police: Burglary reported near College of Charleston campus
The soldiers, some who lost legs and some who lost arms in the war, received prosthetics in...
Ukrainian soldiers come to Charleston after receiving prosthetics in US
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
Murdaugh trial to begin 5th week Tuesday; Here’s what jurors have heard so far
The shipyard has been fined $8,701 for Bustos’ death, and it’s rated as a serious violation...
OSHA cites N. Charleston shipyard over $8K for worker’s death